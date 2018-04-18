Injured Ulinzi Stars defender Omar Mbogi irked by the nagging injury

Ulinzi Stars defender Omar Mbongi has admitted that his recovery process from has been a tough one.

Mbogi is recuperating from a pelvic bone injury sustained in late 2017 season.

Mbogi was forced to take a six-month break after he aggravated the injury in March.

“It is tough being out; I miss the game and I miss the pressure of being out there fighting for my team. It is still painful and I have been advised not to even kick a ball, so you can imagine.

Ulinzi Stars have suffered three straight losses in their last league outings, Mbogi added:

“It is not a very good run for us. The last three games have been tough for us and we need to think about this really hard. As players, the challenge is for us to lift the team and we have to do that starting now.

“The next game is a tricky one and we play away from home; we have no option but to win, having dropped points in the last two home matches this month,” the defender told the club official portal.

Ulinzi Stars are seventh on the log with 16 points from 11 games.