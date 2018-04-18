MFM would hope to overturn their first-leg deficit as guests of Djoilba AC in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round on Wednesday in Bamako after losing 1-0 through a 78th-minute stunner by Mohamodou Cisse.

Djoliba v MFM FC: Olukoya Boys aim for the impossible in Bamako

The Olukoya Boys were praised for finishing second in the Nigerian top flight last season with largely unknown players. But less than a year after the outstanding feat, they are a complete shadow of their former self and have found it difficult to replicate the form.

The Lagosians are actually struggling to survive in the league while on the continent their results have been far from impressive since they defeated AS Real Bamako of Mali in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

They showed they still have the desire to win when they beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in their last league fixture and they must go all out to get the goals needed to surprise their hosts on Wednesday just like they did in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

With recent development in world football, the Nigerian side should still fancy their chances in Bamako and go into the match with the resolve that they can get the needed result that will take them to the group stage.

Abderrazak Shaheen’s men will qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time since 2012 where they got to the final of the same competition (before losing to AC Leopards of Congo) if they avoid a home defeat against the Olukoya Boys.

They could only beat APR of Rwanda by away goal rule in the last round of the competition after both legs ended 2-2 but they have done remarkably well to find themselves within touching distance of a place in the group stage even without competitive games to get them prepared.

The Malians are favourites to progress when the game holds at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako but they can’t afford to underrate the Olukoya Boys. T