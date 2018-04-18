KPL Golden Boot race attract 'unfamiliar' faces as favourites lags behind

The race for the 2018 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot has yet again attracted ‘unfamiliar’ names with the league headed to the half-time break in June.

Masoud Juma, by then playing for the newly promoted Kariobangi Sharks, stunned many when he topped the 2017 season scorers’ chart with 17 league goals.

Nzoia Sugar may be eighth on the log after a slow start to the season that saw the Millers go for four games without a win. But out of the 12 league goals so far scored by Bernard Mwalala side, eight of them came little known, Elvis Rupia who is top of the chart.

Rupia is followed by Ezekiel Odera of AFC Leopards on six while Philip Wanjala of Chemelil Sugar, Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya and Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito are third all on five goals.

Out of the top 10 scorers, there are four midfielders and a goalkeeper gunning for the coveted title.

Sofapaka custodian, Mathias Kigonya is only four goals shy of the season’s leading scorer.

The Ugandan international has netted four times, all from the spot as he keeps a safe distance with Rupia.

Meddie who finished second behind Masoud Juma has four gals while Jacques Tuyisenge and Kepha Aswani of Sofapaka both have three goals.