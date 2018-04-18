Kaizer Chiefs have been boosted by the return to full training of Gustavo Paez, Emmanuel and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, while both Teenage Hadebe and Erick Mathoho will continue to be monitored during the course of the week.

Kaizer Chiefs provide injury update as Kabelo Mahlasela edges closer to official debut

According to club's physiotherapist Dave Milner, Mphahlele will undergo a final fitness test this week, in time for their Nedbank Cup semi-final match against Free State Stars in Durban.

“Ramahlwe Mphahlela has recovered from the hamstring injury and will undergo a final fitness test this week," Milner told the Amakhosi website.

Mathoho on the other hand, is on the mend and the club will announce before leaving for Durban if the centre-back will form part of the 18-man squad alongside Hadebe, who was also nursing an ankle injury.

“Erick Mathoho is progressing well after the head injury sustained last week against Chippa United. We are monitoring him and will have an update before the trip to Durban," he said.

“Teenage Hadebe is under assessment from an ankle injury sustained against Chippa United. He is doing well and we hope he will recover in time for the Nedbank Cup semifinal this weekend,” confirmed Milner.

Both Paez and Letlotlo are back in full training, and could be expected to return to the team in the near future.

“Gustavo Páez has joined the team training after suffering a calf muscle strain two weeks ago. Emmanuel Letlotlo is involved in full training and is currently loading to get match fit,” added Milner.

Meanwhile, Mahlasela has admitted that being on the sidelines was frustrating for him, but he said the support he got from his family and friends kept him going.

The speedy attacker feels he's slowing regaining his confidence and he's getting better every time at training.

“I was frustrated because of not being able to play, but the tremendous support I got from my family and friends helped a lot,” said Mahlasela on the Chiefs website.

“I am glad to be at a club that has the kind of medical care as Chiefs have. I feel good because I am getting better every time at training. My confidence is returning as well," he said.

“I don’t know how it will be when I get into match situations, but I will be ready when the time comes,” concluded Mahlasela.