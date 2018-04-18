Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida included in Cecafa squad

Esse Akida has once against been named in Harambee Starlets squad for the upcoming Cecafa Women tournament in May.

Akida has been struggling with injuries that saw her miss Starlets Awcon qualifier return leg match against Uganda and a friendly against Zambia.

But the Spedag forward has been recalled to the squad that is set to hit camp on April 25, 2018, ahead of the tourney, set to be held in Rwanda between May 11 and May 22, 2018.

Other notable inclusions to the team that edged past Uganda in a two-legged qualifier include Vihiga Queens attacker Teresa Engesha and her Eldoret Falcons counterpart Janet Bundi.

Starlets had a stellar outing in the 2016 edition in Uganda, narrowly going down 2-1 to Tanzania in the final.

Provisional squad: Goalkeepers: Poline Atieno (Makolanders), Annete Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Maureen Shimuli (Wadadia), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach Girls); Defenders: Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Dorris Anyango (Makolanders), Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Phelistus Kadari (Vihiga Queens), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Nasakka (Vihiga Queens), Jerada Akinyi (Thika Queens).

Midfielders: Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo Youth), Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens); Forwards: Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Neddy Atieno (Makolanders), Esse Akida (Spedag), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Teres Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Mary Kinuthia (Gaspo Youth), Faith Kwamboka (Thika Queens).