Orlando Pirates have received a massive blow with news that midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch could miss their three remaining matches.

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch could miss remainder of the season

The Buccaneers star sustained the injury in action for the Soweto giants on Sunday against AmaZulu in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Lorch was later replaced by Augustine Mulenga in the second half after falling awkwardly in their 2-1 win, but the club said that the former Chippa United player was yet to be assessed by team doctors.

Subsequently, the club released a statement on Tuesday explaining that the 24-year-old will see a specialist, with fears growing that he has severely hurt his shoulder.

Although coach Milutin Sredojevic has depth when it comes to selection, Lorch’s injury could destabilise the Ghost as they continue their challenge for the league title.

The win over Usuthu may have seen Pirates close the gap to just three points between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but Masadawana's six point advantage was eventually restored on Tuesday evening as Sundowns edged out Golden Arrows.

“The Orlando Pirates technical team have suffered a major setback for their remaining three Absa Premiership matches with one of their star players Thembinkosi Lorch having suffered an injury setback,” the statement issued by club on their official website read.

“The 24-year old will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury. Lorch suffered a similar injury last year in Pirates’ goal-less with Highlands Park ironically, on April 15 - the same day of his recent injury," the club added.

“Last year, Lorch was forced to undergo surgery and as a result he missed the remainder of the season,” concluded Pirates.

Meanwhile, the club anonunced that it will release more details regarding the player’s progress in due course as the attacker now joins the likes of Thabo Matlaba and Thabiso Kutumela on the injury list.

Skipper Matlaba is out carrying an Achilles injury whilst Kutumela is nursing an ankle injury, but full-back Mthokozisi Dube is nearing full fitness after undergoing surgery

With the Soweto giants set to welcome Bidvest Wits at home next week in the league, it remains to be seen if Dube will be available for selection.