SuperSport United will be on a mission to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit when they welcome Kenyan giants Gor Mahia to the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday evening.

SuperSport United - Gor Mahia Preview: Matsatsantsa look to keep their continental title hopes alive

With Matsatsantsa currently fighting for their lives in their domestic league campaign, the Caf Confederation comes as a welcome distraction, considering that it was less than a year ago that they were on top of the African food chain, reaching their maiden continental final before eventually being beaten to the punch by TP Mazembe.

However, this time around SuperSport will almost certainly have a point to prove in the tournament and go all the way, but after they were edged out in Machakos thanks to a late penalty, their job has been made a whole lot tougher.

But it is important to note that going into the first leg, with SuperSport playing a balancing act on two separate fronts, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo admittingly fielded a youthful looking squad, but has revealed that some of his more senior players may return to the matchday squad ahead of Tuesday’s crunch encounter.

“When we played them away, we sent a relatively young team. We had players like Luke Le Roux, Jamie Webber, Sipho Mbule and Thuso Phala and I believe we played well until they scored that late penalty,” Tembo was quoted as saying by IOL.

"We cannot dwell on the past now, we need to soldier on and fully focus on Wednesday’s match,” Tembo expressed.

Nonetheless, after playing four successive games without victory, it could be worrying times for Tembo with SuperSport’s confidence at an all-time low. This will surely test the Zimbabwean tactician’s mettle as he looks to reenergise his players and bring back the winning spirit which existed earlier in the season, which not only led them to the final of the Confederation Cup, but saw them lift the MTN 8 title.

One player in particular, who Tembo will hope will come to the party is the club’s current top scorer Aubrey Modiba. The South Africa international has scored six goals in the league this season, and with the likes of both January signings, Evans Rusike and Mogakolodi Ngele ineligible for the game, the 22-year-old becomes an even more influential player.

Modiba is no stranger to continental competitions having previously been instrumental in SuperSport’s run all the way to the final, and Tembo will be confident that if the winger can rediscover his form, his creativity and goal scoring prowess may be key alongside the likes of Thabo Mnyamane among others.

But while SuperSport might favour their chances at home, Gor Mahia are not to be underestimated. The current Kenyan Premier League champions have only lost once in their last six games in all competition and will be cautiously optimistic that they can hold SuperSport in their own back yard.

The clash should be an exciting affair, but one thing that Gor Mahia cannot afford to do is to switch off towards the death. In their league campaign, SuperSport are at their most dangerous during the final 15 minutes, a statistic which was also evident in their progression to this stage of the competition as it was a late siege which saw them overcome Petro de Luanda in the last round.