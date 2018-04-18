Former Kenyan international Arnold Origi finds a new club in Norway

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi has signed a two-year deal with Norwegian OBOS-Ligaen side, Sandnes Ulf.

Origi was rendered club less in January 2018 after parting ways with Lillestrom, who feature in the Norwegian top division.

Origi, a naturalized Norwegian of Kenyan origin, made his debut in his side’s 1-0 win against Levanger over the weekend.

The former Kenya one broke ranks with Lillestrom after his unsuccessful attempt to push for a move to English Premier League side Crystal Palace. He was subsequently released by the club.

The former Mathare United and Tusker custodian has played 33 international matches for Kenya.