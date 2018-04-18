Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo has praised midfielders Michael Otieno and John for their output in a league match against Thika United.

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo picks Michael Otieno and John Kago for praise

The Sunday match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru ended in a barren draw.

Otieno was deployed as a left back in the game with regular left back Oliver Kiprutto pushed forward, with the two interchanging time and again during the game.

The coach says it was a move aimed at testing the depth in the team and feels Otieno did well and is confident he can fit in well whenever Ruto is unavailable.

“I was testing my depth, because in a team like ours you need to know where and which positions your players can be able to fit in. I think Michael did well and when I don’t have Kip, I now know I can always use Michael,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

Meanwhile, John Kago earned his first start, replacing Churchill Muloma in the starting 11 and went on to complete the game, also attracting a good rating from the coach.

“Kago was very good off the ball and aided us also in sealing holes where we would have been punished from. He had his high and low moments but generally he did well. It was also good that he gets a run out because Churchill has been playing a lot and needed that rest.”

The team resumed training on Tuesday, April 17, to prepare for the game against Nakumatt set for Sunday in Machakos.