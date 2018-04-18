Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

Goal-scoring hero Alanna Kennedy has savaged the Matildas, describing their Asian Cup semi-final win over Thailand as "the worst performance" in many years.

Kennedy's stoppage-time equaliser spared Australia's blushes against a Thai side that came from behind to take a 2-1 lead that was almost enough to book their spot in the final.

This was the same Thailand side the Matildas had ruthlessly dispatched 5-0 in a pre-tournament friendly just three weeks ago.

Kennedy's goal sent the match into extra time and with neither side able to find the net again, it was the Aussies who snuck through after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

"After it went in (the goal) I couldn't even tell you. I was just overwhelmed with happiness and relief and pride," Kennedy said after the match.

"We know we are a better team than what we had out on the field, we were just happy that we felt we got through.

"We're disappointed with our performance, we're not happy with that and we have to fix a few things before we get to the final.

"It's absolutely the worst performance I have been involved in for a number of years.

"The positive is we did overcome that and we did end up winning.

"We want to be a tournament team, one that can show up in big moments like tonight.”

The Matildas were disjointed and error-prone; a shadow of the side that belted Thailand in Perth just three weeks ago.

Australia's performance was in contrast to the determined Thais, who saw Wilaiporn Boothduang sent off in the 87th minute but battled on.

Australia had taken the lead on 17 minutes when Emily Gielnik's cross was nodded in by Thai defender Kanjanaporn Saenkhun.

Then it went pear-shaped, with walkabout goalkeeper Arnold and Kennedy at the heart of the horror show.

The defensive pair failed to deal with a long ball shortly after the opener, allowing Kanjana Sungngoen to score with a chip fumbled in by Arnold.

After the break, they both bungled clearances, letting in Rattikan Thongsombut to give the Thais a deserved lead.

Australia coach Alen Stajcic had gambled with his selection, making six changes to the side that drew with Japan in the group stages.

It backfired, with Kerr and Emily van Egmond watching on as Australia went behind to the world No.30s.

The pair were thrown on to rally Australia, and an opening came when Boothduang was sent off for chopping down Kerr.

An impotent attacking effort ended in the 91st minute when Kennedy powered a header home from Elise Kellond-Knight's stunning corner.

Against 10 women, Australia seemed sure to find a third but Lisa De Vanna and Kerr spooned simple efforts in extra-time to bring on the shoot-out.

Arnold's fine work saved the Matildas' bacon, and spared her own blushes.

The final takes place on Saturday morning (AEST), with the Matildas to take on Japan, who beat China 3-1 in Tuesday's other semi-final.

"We've got to improve in three days time ... we've got a lot of soul searching to do and a lot of reflection to see what we can do," Stajcic said.

"We've got a couple of days to recover and now and hopefully we'll put in a better performance in the final."

With AAP