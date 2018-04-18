Krishna named Phoenix player of the year

Roy Krishna has capped a personal roller-coaster season at the Wellington Phoenix by being named the club's A-League player of the year.

Krishna, 30, won the main prize at the annual awards and his fourth-round thunderbolt against the Brisbane Roar was also deemed the team's goal of the year.

It marked a change in fortunes for the Fiji international, whose future at the Phoenix appeared in doubt when he sat out three games for unspecified reasons in the new year.

Believed to be considering outside offers, he eventually agreed to a one-season extension to stay in Wellington.

Krishna notched four goals and five assists in 21 appearances.

Player's player of the year, voted by the players, went to defender Dylan Fox while midfielder Matthew Ridenton won the under-23 honour.

The Phoenix finished ninth, narrowly avoiding the wooden spoon by upsetting Melbourne City in their final game.

The club has said it will announce a new full-time coach soon to replace Chris Greenacre, who held the post on an interim basis over the closing weeks of the season.