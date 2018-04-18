Lallana off to South Africa for treatment

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has travelled to South Africa to receive specialist treatment in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old is receiving treatment at the Sports Science Institute in Cape Town, which was selected by the club's medical department to aid the England international's return to fitness.

Lallana has made just three starts and 10 substitute appearances in an injury-ravaged season which did not start until late November because of a thigh injury.

There have been a couple of recurrences of that problem while his latest comeback was ended prematurely on March 31 when he was on the pitch for just five minutes before a hamstring injury forced him off.

Liverpool have taken their time with Lallana in the second half of the season after manager Juergen Klopp admitted they had probably brought him back too soon from his initial setback.

The club will continue that cautious approach in the final month of the campaign and while the midfielder has not yet been ruled out of their remaining matches he will hope to be able to prove his fitness in time for World Cup consideration.

Klopp, meanwhile, received some welcome news on Tuesday with Joe Gomez returning to full training with the rest of the squad.

The 20-year-old has not featured since sustaining an ankle injury on international duty last month but posted a picture on Instagram of him back out on the field at Melwood with his team-mates.

Gomez also featured in photographs published on Liverpool's website but there was no sign of fellow defender Dejan Lovren, who came off in Saturday's victory over Bournemouth, although his problem is not believed to be serious.

The Reds have been short of centre-backs in recent weeks with Joel Matip ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh problem and injury issues affecting the now fit-again Ragnar Klavan, resulting in under-23 defender Conor Masterson being promoted to the bench for a couple of matches.