Enyimba will battle Bidvest Wits in a crucial second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off match at the UJ Esuene Stadium on Wednesday.

Enyimba vs Bidvest Wits Preview: People Elephants and Clever Boys in tight race for group phase spot

The People's Elephants have a slim first-leg advantage with an away goal in pursuit of a place at the group phase of this year's Caf competition after their 1-1 first leg draw.

At the Bidvest Stadium, Daine Klate put the hosts ahead in the third-minute but Ibrahim Mustapha equalised two minutes later to hand the seven-time Nigerian kings a vital away draw.

In Calabar, Enyimba will need to look beyond their first leg draw to avoid any possible shock at home when they come up against their visitors following Benin Republic's Energie scare.

After their draw, the Aba Elephants extended their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions following a 1-1 draw at Kwara United and would rely on their home advantage to excel.

Back in 2016, coach Paul Aigbogun failed to see them beyond the group phase - a disappointing personal record he is desperate to surpass this term in his third-spell in charge.

Meanwhile, the reigning South African Premier Soccer League champions are walking on a tight-rope, having failed to subdue the Nigeria Professional Football League side on their own ground.

The PSL title holders suffered a 2-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday and are now 10th with 32 points from 26 league outings, leaving them 20 points adrift of leaders Sundowns.

They would be hoping to recover in time from their slip-up at Loftus Versfeld to upset their Nigerian foes in front of their own home fans.

And manager Garvin Hunt will be focused on avoiding another unfortunate exit from the Caf continental events on Wednesday, having been earlier bundled out of the Caf Champions League.