Akwa United vs Al-Hilal Preview: Promise Keepers desperate for big win

Akwa United will face Al-Hilal in the return leg clash of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff at the Goodwill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday.

The Promise Keepers are on the verge of exiting the Caf inter-club competition, having suffered a 2-0 first leg defeat against the Sudanese giants at the Al-Hilal Stadium a week ago.

The Nigerian Federation Cup champions are facing a mountainous task at overturning their two-goal first-leg deficit as they bid to reach the group stages for the first time ever in their second outing in the continental competition.

After their loss in Sudan, the Promise Keepers bowed 2-0 to Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium four days later, conceding seven goals in last four matches in all competitions.

With Nigerian representatives have failed to reach the group stages in the last seven years, except for Enyimba, who eventually could not go beyond the group phase in 2016.

Back in 2016, Akwa had made their debut appearance in a Caf inter-club event for the first time following their 2015 success as Federation Cup winners but bowed out early in the first round after 5-4 defeat on penalties, having failed to consolidate on their 1-0 first leg win over Congolese side Vita Club Mokanda.

This time, coach Abdu Makiaba is aiming to write his name in the club's history book, having broken their winless home run in the competition with the recent 1-0 second leg triumph over Al-Ittihad to reach the playoffs this year.

At the moment, Maikaba's headache remains his forwards' poor show in the front of goal since they started their continental campaign this term, scoring eight in 11 matches in all competitions.

That's accountable for their recent failure to score in last three matches, picking only one point in four successive games and drop from second to sixth place.

For Al-Hilal, a draw of any kind or a loss by a solitary goal on their trip to Uyo will see them through to the group stages of the competition.

However, they must leave nothing to chance with the way they will approach the match despite they are unbeaten in last eight matches in all competitions.

Their last defeat was the 2-0 first leg loss at Togo-Port before they were bounced out of the Caf Champions League on away-goal rule after a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

With a two-goal lead, Mohamed Eltayeb's side must be cautious, having in mind that they need to stop their hosts from scoring three goals and ensure they get an away goal if they hope to progress in the competition.