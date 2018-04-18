Iko James hails 'unrelenting' Niger Tornadoes at Go Round

Iko James has disclosed that Niger Tornadoes were 'unrelenting' in their display to secure a 1-1 draw against Go Round at Krisdera Hotel Stadium.

Before the clash, the Ikon Allah Boys were on the run of six games without defeat and almost feared the worse when the hosts gained the lead courtesy of Nelson Esor in the 18th minute.

But Segun Alebiosu leveled matters a minute from the half time to ensure the Abubakar Bala's men picked their second away draw of the season and stretched their unbeaten run to seven.

"I am glad we fought back in the match and gave a good account of ourselves," James told Goal.

"It was a good match for both sides and wonderful's performance from us as a team because we were unrelenting after we conceded the goal.

"We were very compact in the first half except for the mistake that resulted in the goal we conceded. I want to salute my teammates for the fighting spirit they showed in the match.

"We caused them a lot of problems, especially in the second half because we had hoped that we could be the first team to get [away] win in Omoku."

On their impressive form so far, the former Kogi United defender has attributed it to the team's unity and he has urged his mates to maintain the momentum.

"It would have been a great feat for us if we won but the draw was not a poor result but a boost of confidence for the team. We surely need it to keep us going.

"We want to remain unbeaten as long as we can. Overall, I am very pleased with the unity and great spirit within us the players. We need to keep the spirit and momentum."

The draw saw Niger Tornadoes moved to fifth with 23 points and they will welcome topflight newcomers Yobe Desert Stars in their next encounter on Sunday.