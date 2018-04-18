Ryan earns Brighton vital point against Spurs

A solid performance from goalkeeper Mat Ryan has earned Brighton a valuable point in their bid to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.

The Socceroos No.1 was in fine form for the Seagulls as they held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Harry Kane fired Spurs into a second-half lead only for Pascal Gross to equalise from the penalty spot just two minutes later.

The result lifts Brighton, who are in 13th place, eight points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.

"It was very important for us," Gross told Sky Sports.

"We showed we have great character that we can take points in every game.

"You always have a chance in football so we got a point today and we have to keep going."

Tottenham remain fourth but move eight points clear of Chelsea in the battle for the final Champions League qualifying place.

"It was a difficult game," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We created chances but not enough to win the game.

"We're disappointed because the intention was to get the three points."

Asked if his starting XI was influenced by the weekend's FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester United, Pochettino replied: "No, no, no. I was thinking today and trying to win.

"After Saturday evening (the loss to City), we finished very late, some players needed to rest, some players needed to stay on the bench and I think we have a strong squad.

"Everyone is ready to play and it was a moment to give some fresh legs to the team but we were thinking about trying to win today."

Tottenham came close to scoring in stoppage time in the first half when Heung Min Son's shot was palmed away by a diving Ryan.

The visitors went in front just after the restart when Son kept the ball in play along the end line and found Kane, who fired a shot in off defender Bruno.

It was a short-lived lead though as Gross converted from the spot after Jose Izquierdo was taken down by Serge Aurier.

Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela had late chances for Spurs but Brighton and Ryan held out for a valuable point.

"It's a step in the right direction, and what I was most delighted with was the character of the team to concede the way we did and then react the way we did," Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said.

"Against these big sides you have got to give everything and if you are below your best they can really hurt you."

It could prove to be a precious point for Brighton, who face Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in their last three league games of the season.