Enyimba must not rely on past glory against Bidvest Wits, says Isiaka Olatundoye

Enyimba defender Isiaka Olatundoye has challenged his teammates to protect the club’s pedigree by defeating reigning South African Premier League champions, Bidvest Wits to qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The People’s Elephant played a 1-1 draw with the Clever Boys at the Milpark Stadium during the first leg on April 6 and the energetic defender tasked his teammates not to rely on past glories in Africa but should strive to create theirs with a ticket to the next round for a start.

“I will say that Enyimba have a good track record in Africa, especially the Caf Champions League and we as players must do our best to ensure that we maintain that record when we face Bidvest,” Olatundoye told Goal.

“We know that they are a very difficult side and we will not want to take them for granted. We must do our best to ensure that we get the result that will enable us to pick one of the group stage’s tickets.

"We know we can’t lay claim to the ticket yet hence our resolve to ensure that all hands are on deck for us to seal our passage.

“We have seen the way they play and they have also watched us. It won’t be an easy affair but we believe that we are going to prevail over them.”

Enyimba are twice winners of the Caf Champions League and will breeze to the group stage of Africa's second-tier club competition on Wednesday if they beat Gavin Hunt's men.