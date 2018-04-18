Enyimba coach, Paul Aigbogun says he will be relying on the result of the late fitness tests that will be conducted on his recuperating players before determining their availability for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff tie against Bidvest Wits slated for the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Wednesday.

Paul Aigbogun wants fitness tests for recuperating Enyimba players

Ibrahim Mustapha, Stephen Chukwude, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa have all resumed training and could be available against the Clever Boys but Aigbogun insists that a late fitness test will still be carried out.

“We have prepared very well and are ready for Bidvest Wits,” Aigbogun told Goal.

“We know that they will be coming all out to Calabar and I have told my players to be wary of them. We have the players that are capable of getting us a positive result that we so much desired.

“I can only tell you that they have all resumed training and are in high spirits to play but we are going to see what comes out of their final fitness tests before we decide on the players we are going to use against Bidvest.”

He also cautioned his players against complacency: “I have to admit that Bidvest played very well in South Africa and could have beaten us had they taken most of their chances,” he continued.

“We must not take them with levity and strive to play as if we have never played the first leg. This will help us achieve what we wanted.

"We can’t afford to rely on the first leg advantage knowing that they will be coming into the game trying to stay alive.”