Bayern crush Leverkusen to reach Cup final

Bayern Munich have reached the German Cup final by thrashing Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 away thanks to a Thomas Mueller hat-trick after an early Robert Lewandowski double to stay on track for a treble of titles.

The Bundesliga champions, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals next week, enjoyed a sensational start to Tuesday's game and completely overran their opponents, scoring twice through Lewandowski in the opening nine minutes.

The Poland forward flicked in a powerful Javi Martinez shot to put the visitors ahead in the third minute and then added another goal with a fine volley from a Franck Ribery cross.

Leverkusen pulled a goal back in the 16th with a Lars Bender header and came agonisingly close to levelling minutes after the restart as they battled to get back into the match.

But the home side's hopes of a comeback were short-lived as Thiago Alcantara picked out Mueller to score Bayern's third and the Spain international slotted in the fifth after Mueller had scored again from close range.

The Germany forward completed his hat-trick in the 78th after Leverkusen substitute Leon Bailey had pulled another goal back for the hosts with a whipped free kick.

"We got off to a good start and an early lead but then Ulreich had to rescue us a couple of times," Mueller told reporters.

"Then we managed to execute our attacks really well. We were very effective and we worked extremely well together.

"For us, obviously it was great result, but we want more. We know what is possible but we still need to play those games to achieve it."

Bayern, who won the treble in 2013, will face the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 in the final in Berlin on May 19.