Anyansi warns Enyimba against complacency versus Bidvest Wits

Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi has cautioned Paul Aigbogun’s men against overconfidence when they take on Bidvest Wits.

The two-time African champions face the South Africans on Wednesday afternoon in their quest to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group phase.

And despite needing a goalless draw to progress, the seasoned football administrator has psyched the team to get the job done.

"We cannot go into this game with our mind on the 1-1 result of the first leg,” said Anyansi while addressing the players.

"We must go into it ready to give everything, with no thought of the first leg. We must go in to win and win convincingly so we go into the group stage unbeaten.

"This is a turning point in our season, we must decide whether to emerge as group stage players or the team that crashed out at home.

“In modern football, teams are no longer worried about results from the first leg because they know they can turn a tie around in the second leg, so we must not give in to over-confidence or errors or fear. We must rise to the moment and earn the victory we deserve, the victory Nigeria deserves.”

Anyansi also explained the significance throwing the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar open against the Clever Boys.

"We must be united in our belief, we must be united in our desire,” he continued.

“We have the great support of governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu and he has demanded that the gates be thrown open on Wednesday, in appreciation of the good people of Cross River State and to encourage you, so the fans can turn out in large numbers to cheer you.

"So on Wednesday, you have to play with pride for the club, with pride for Nigeria and with pride for yourselves.

“We have a chance to rise to the next level and we must seize the opportunity. Ultimate victory is the objective in this competition and we must be ready to fight and achieve our dreams.”