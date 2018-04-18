Icardi sets personal record in Inter win

Mauro Icardi set a personal record with his 25th Serie A goal of the season as Inter Milan beat visiting Cagliari 4-0 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League places.

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi has scored his 25th goal of the Serie A season.

Joao Cancelo scored three minutes in at the San Siro then Icardi, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic added second-half strikes.

Inter moved up to third, two points ahead of Roma and Lazio, who both play Wednesday.

The top four finishers qualify directly for the Champions League.

Inter went ahead when Icardi distracted the goalkeeper as Cancelo's free kick from near the corner floated through the area inside the far post.

After a series of misses from Yann Karamoh, including a volley off the crossbar, Icardi poked in from the edge of the box.

It meant the Argentine striker has now eclipsed his previous career best of 24 goals from last season.

Brozovic curved a shot around a defender on the hour mark and Perisic scored from outside the area in the 90th.

The only negative note for Inter came when midfielder Roberto Gagliardini was taken off with an apparent right thigh injury in the first half.

Cagliari didn't produce a single shot and remain five points above the relegation zone.