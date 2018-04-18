Swansea City midfielder Andy King is delighted by the form of Jordan Ayew in their quest to maintain a Premier League status.

Swansea City midfielder King counting on Jordan Ayew in Premier League relegation fight

On his return from a three-match suspension, the striker highlighted his importance with a second half equalizer in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The point sees the Swans place one position above the drop zone, with five matches to go.

“Jordan’s been brilliant, not just with his goals but also his work-rate and everything else he brings to the team,” King said, as reported by his club's official website.

“We were all pleased to see him score in his first game back.

“Hopefully, he can stay fit and keep scoring between now and the end of the season.

"He has shown he has the quality to do that and his goals have been important for us.”

Jordan has been Swansea's talisman this season, his exploits putting him top of the club's scorers' chart in the league this term.

Saturday's strike was his seventh goal, having made 31 appearances involving 28 starts.

He also has two goals each in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old joined the Swans from Championship side Aston Villa in January last year.