Dreams FC goalkeeper Isaac Amoako claims unconstructive criticisms from Ghanaian football fans have resulted into several players retiring prematurely from the game.

Dreams FC goalkeeper Amoako unhappy with ‘unmeasured’ criticisms from fans in Ghana Premier League

The 32-year-old was deemed surplus to requirement at Asante Kotoko last season, making just one single appearance in competitions before he was released.

However, he is currently enjoying a splendid campaign in the Ghana Premier League at the Dawu-based club where he has kept three clean sheets in seven games so far.

"In Ghana, we retire players too early with unnecessary criticisms. We are all aware that experience is the best teacher and even in football. You get better with techniques as you grow from a season to another," Amoako told Otec FM.

"During my days with Kotoko, we brought Emmanuel Osei Kuffour to add to Nana Arhin Duah and others and everyone can attest to the fact we had one of the best teams in the top-flight and achieved a lot. Kotoko need experienced players now to help them to recover from their slow start.

"The Ghana Premier League isn't interesting as it was before because several clubs lack experienced players to add to the young ones who have energy and skills," he added.

Amoako also revealed that Dreams' target this season is to avoid relegation despite their inspiring start.

"When we arrived, the objective was that we should help maintain the premier league status after the season. So that's what we're working towards and hopefully, we can achieve it," he said.

"If there's a possibility to push further and fight for a place in the top four, we will challenge for it but that will be a bonus," he added.