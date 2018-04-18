“We feel more motivated” – Austin Oladapo sure of Enyimba against Bidvest Wits

Austin Oladapo is assured that Enyimba will get past Bidvest Wits in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup play-off second leg clash.

Paul Aigbogun’s men played a 1-1 draw in the first leg after Ibrahim Mustapha’s strike eclipsed the South African’s opener through Daine Klate.

And with preparation in top gear for the mar or break encounter in Calabar, the 22-year-old is optimistic that his team will get past Bidvest.

“I’m very confident; seeing the training all week, it has been impressive, so I’m very confident that we are going to scale through,” Oladapo told Enyimba media.

“Now, we feel more motivated. We already know how they play; we saw it in their home, and [yet] we were able to get an away draw there. So, we already know their tactics.”

Gavin Hunt’s men must pull a shock away win to fancy their chances of reaching the Caf Confederation play-off stage.

Prior to this encounter, the Clever Boys bowed 2-0 to cross-city rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.