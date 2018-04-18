USM Alger ensured Plateau United’s ambition to reach the Caf Confederation Cup turned sour with a dominant 4-0 play-off win at Stade 5 Juillet 1962.

USM Alger 4 Plateau United 0: Darfalou at the double as Boboye’s men fumble in Algiers

The Algerians progressed in style as they took the initiative after 29 minutes when Oussama Darfalou fired home the curtain raiser.

Midfielder Kaddour Beldjilali fired in the second before the half time break as the Nigerians were completely outplayed.

Algeria international Darfalou helped himself to brace after five minutes after half-time, while Mohamed Benkhemassa completed the rout in the 81st minute.



Fin du match : USMA 4 - 0 PUFC



⚽ 29' 49' Darfalou



⚽ 44 ' Beldjilali



⚽ 81' Benkhemassa#AllezLesRouges 🔴⚫💪#WeWantAFRICA 🏆✊ pic.twitter.com/wUWyNMVPcB

— USM Alger (@USMAofficiel) April 17, 2018

With this result, USM qualify 5-2 on aggregate, while Kennedy Boboye’s men return home with heads bowed low.

The Nigeria Professional Football League reigning champions are 12th in the log with 21 points from 13 games.