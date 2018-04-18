Mamelodi Sundowns beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in a PSL match which was played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.





Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Golden Arrows: Brazilians maintain lead at the top of the PSL log

The Brazilians were hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the league standings having defeated Bidvest Wits 2-0 at home in their previous encounter over the weekend.

Pitso Mosimane decided to name an unchanged starting line-up with Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi, who both scored against Wits, keeping their places in the team.

On the other hand, Clinton Larsen named a strong team for the encounter with Lerato Lamola starting upfront as a lone striker with the Durban side having drawn 1-1 with Free State Stars at home in their previous game two weeks ago.

The hosts dominated the match from the start and they fired the first warning through Gaston Sirino, who showed great composure inside the Arrows box, before rattling the upright with goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva well-beaten.

Sirino, Vilakazi and Percy Tau were causing havoc for the Abafana Bes'thende defence with their pace and trickery. Tau was fouled near by the Arrows box by Trevor Mathiane and the former's effort from the resultant free-kick was blocked by the wall.

Sundowns were then awarded a penalty a few minutes before the half-hour mark after Vilakazi was brought down inside the Arrows box by Mathiane. Ricardo Nascimento then stepped up and hit the back of the net from the spot-kick to make it 1-0 to Sundowns.

Arrows were struggling to contain the Brazilians, who were in complete control of the game. Long-range specialist Hlompho Kekana tried his luck from range, but his effort was saved by Namibia international Mbaeva.





South Africa international Vilakazi then shaved the upright with a well-taken shot as the home side continued to pile pressure on a hapless Abafana Bes'thende with the half-time fast approaching. Sundowns have scored 23.3 percent of their goals within the final 15 minutes of the first half.

However, Arrows stood firm at the back until the match referee blew the half-time whistle and Sundowns were leading at the interval.

The Brazilians continued to play enterprising football after the restart and Zwane tried to put his name on scoresheet, but the former South Africa under-23 international's attempt narrowly missed the target.

Mbaeva was then called into action by Zwane, who was looking lively in the second half for record seven-time PSL champions Sundowns, and the shot-stopper pulled off a great reflex save to deny the attacking midfielder.

The hosts continued to create chances, but Mbaeva was proving to be a menacing obstacle as he denied Vilakazi following a good move involving Uruguayan Sirino, who has hit the ground running at Sundowns since joining the club last January.

Larsen introduced Nduduzo Sibiya in the closing stages of the game as the visitors looked to snatch a late equalizing goal, but the attacking midfielder was tightly marked by the the Brazilians backline which was marshalled by Brazilian Nascimento.

Sundowns managed to contain Arrows in the dying minutes of the game and ultimately, they deservedly secured a 1-0 win on the night.

As a result, the Brazilians extended their lead at the top of the league standings to six points, while Abafana Bes'thende remained 12th on the table.