'Bayern know how to play against Madrid' - James not worried about Real reunion

James Rodriguez is convinced Bayern Munich know exactly how to play against his parent club Real Madrid as they prepare to meet in the Champions League semi-finals.

Neither side fully convinced in progressing from the quarter-finals, as Bayern edged past Sevilla 2-1, while Madrid advanced in controversial circumstances.

Having lost 3-0 in Turin, Juventus were on the brink of forcing extra-time in the second leg following a dramatic comeback, before Medhi Benatia was penalised for nudging over Lucas Vazquez in the area, with Gianluigi Buffon sent off for his reaction and Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently dispatching the spot-kick deep into injury time.

That sealed a 4-3 aggregate win for Madrid, who are looking to lift the trophy for a third year in succession.

But James, who is on loan at Bayern from Madrid, thinks the German side will have the nous to see off Zinedine Zidane's men this time, having been eliminated by them in last season's quarter-finals.

Ahead of the first leg on April 25, James told TZ: "We shouldn't see the games as revenge for last year, but as two games en route to the final.

"Real Madrid put in a different chip in the Champions League compared to LaLiga to get the very best out of themselves.

"They know what it [takes] to fight for the cup every year, but Bayern don't need to hide. History shows that Bayern knows how to play against Real Madrid.

"When you come this far in a competition the opponent nearly doesn't matter anymore. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Roma are difficult opponents.

"You have to go to your limit to progress. It is important that we stay calm, believe in ourselves and play two good games. That's all I want."

James was unable to watch Madrid's second leg against Juventus, though he thinks their great escape was borne out of a persistence that sums the club up.

"I have only seen the goals as we had our second leg against Sevilla on the same night," James said.

"But that is Real. They want to win every game and try this until the very last second. Nobody expected Juve to lead 3-0.

"Real tried it until the end and got rewarded for their effort with that penalty. When you try it till the end then you also get rewarded."