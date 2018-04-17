Bengaluru FC came back from a goal and a man down to defeat Mohun Bagan 4-2 in the second semi-final of the 2018 Super Cup, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Tuesday.

Super Cup 2018: Bengaluru FC to face East Bengal in the final

Aser Dipanda (42', 90+2') had given the Mariners the lead towards the end of the first half before Nishu Kumar's (50') sending off early in the second half pegged the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 runners-up down to 10 men.

However, a hat-trick by Miku (63', 65', 88') and a stunning strike by Sunil Chhetri (90') overshadowed Dipanda's brace to help the Blues make it to the final.

East Bengal had clinched the first semi-final against FC Goa, courtesy a solitary strike by Dudu Omagbemi (79') against his former employers.

Just like Mohun Bagan had the head-to-head advantage against Bengaluru FC in the semi-final, the Red and Golds too have won six out of nine games against their fellow-finalists who have emerged victorious thrice.