Swansea City’s Andy King lauds Jordan Ayew’s impact

Swansea City midfielder Andy King has showered encomium on Jordan Ayew following his impact in their encounter against Everton on Saturday.

After serving out a three-match suspension, The attacker returned to rescue a point for Carlos Carvalhal's side as they wrestled the Toffees to a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

The goal marked his 11th strike in all competitions which also boosted the Swans' chances of scaling the drop at the end of the season.

And the Wales international, elated with the all-round performance of the former Olympique Marseille player so far, is hoping Ayew can maintain the form in the remaining five matches of the season.

“Jordan’s been brilliant, not just with his goals but also his work-rate and everything else he brings to the team,” King told club website.

“We were all pleased to see him score in his first game back.

“Hopefully, he can stay fit and keep scoring between now and the end of the season. He has shown he has the quality to do that and his goals have been important for us.”

Swansea are a place and five points above the relegation zone and they will be eager to upset league champions Manchester City in their quest to return to winning ways when they clash on Sunday.

Ayew has been consistent for the Swans this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions and will be looking to again play a decisive role at the Etihad Stadium.