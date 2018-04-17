Sydney FC out of ACL after Shanghai draw

News

Emma Kemp
AAP /

A wasteful Sydney FC are out of Asian Champions League reckoning after a fiery 0-0 stalemate with second-string Shanghai Shenhua.

Sitting second last in Group H, the Sky Blues needed to defeat last-placed Shanghai on Tuesday night and hope second-placed Suwon Bluewings failed to beat leaders Kashima Antlers at the same time to make the round of 16.

But the concurrent match in Japan didn't run to script as Suwon reigned 1-0 on match-day six.

In truth, neither did Sydney's final group match at Allianz Stadium, where the A-League premiers dominated all the statistics except the one that mattered most.

"We had enough chances to win three or four games," Sydney coach Graham Arnold said.

"That's the way it goes. It's been a wonderful experience, the Champions League, and we've learnt a lot of lessons along the way."

Shenhua coach Wu Jingui described the match as difficult.

"We knew we'd be playing a strong opponent, we had a lot of injuries, travelled a long way and players had fatigue."

The sheet read a total 22 shots to none and Bobo spurned a handful of those opportunities, his strongest eight minutes in when Adrian Mierzejewski's through ball found the Brazilian in space.

Despite having ample time to skirt around a stranded Qiu Shengjion, the A-League's record goal-scorer somehow managed to belt the ball wide.

Sydney's chances mounted as the hosts time and again sliced through their deep-lying visitors with ease only to lack the final product.

The epitome was Luke Wilkshire's near miss when, set up through some clever one-touch play between Bobo and Mierzejewski, the right-back's angled shot shaved the outside of the far post.

Milos Ninkovic had cause to appeal for a penalty when he was fouled attempting to take a shot inside the box.

And Colombian playmaker and captain Giovanni Moreno was booked for blowing up at the referee just before halftime and was promptly replaced.

The momentum continued into the second half and Mierzejewski escaped the clutches of a Shanghai defender to spiral a shot marginally wide.

The Pole's powerful 80th-minute volley, though, was a sure thing had Qiu not put his body in the way.

There was late drama as David Carney and Qiu scrambled for control of the ball in extra-time and Ben Warland appeared to dig his boot into the goalkeeper's back, sparking an all-in melee.

