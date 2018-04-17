Gor Mahia chairman, Ambrose Rachier could face up to six months in jail for disobeying a court order.

Gor Mahia officials staring at a six-month jail term for disobeying a court order

Rachier and three other officials have been accused before a Nakuru Court for failing to pay a hotel bill dating back to three years.

Resident Magistrate Wilson Kitur issued a warrant of the arrest on Tuesday after the accused failed to appear before Court on March 22.

Rachier is accused together with former Member of Parliament and John Pesa (vice chairman), Ronald Ngala (Secretary) and Team Manager Jolawi Obondo, for failing to clear a Sh500,000 bill after Gor Mahia spent a night at the Donnies Bar and Hotel Limited ahead of a Kenyans Premier League game with Western Stima in January 19, 2015.

“A warrant of arrest is hereby issued against the five respondents for failing to comply with court orders. The court further directs the officer commanding police station to arrest and bring the officials before this court,” read the Court Order.

The four may also be slapped with at least Sh200,000 fine each for contempt, meaning that financially crippled Gor Mahia may lose close one million Shillings in fines.

The Hotel management now wants the four officials committed to civil jail after they failed to obey the orders.

The case will be mentioned on May 8.