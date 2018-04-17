Fosa Juniors vs Aduana Stars: Fire Club close to making Caf Confederation Cup group stage

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars will hope to complete the job they started back home a week ago in order to book a place in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage when they take on Fosa Juniors of Madagascar on Wednesday.

The Fire Club head into this fixture with a 6-1 advantage, in a game that saw Sam Adams and Elvis Opoku claiming a brace each.

That scoreline leaves the Fire Club only a step into the next round of the competition, since the hosts need to score five unanswered goals to overturn the deficit.

Although, Aduana captain Emmanuel Akuoko admits they are poor customers on the road, he believes it’s an opportunity to end their winless away run in Caf competitions.

"We are in high spirit ahead of the game and believe we will not leave Madagascar with a defeat. This is because since we arrived, everything has been smooth for us," Akuoko told Goal.

"We want to qualify to the group stage of the competition but it's also our ambition to end our poor away run in all Caf organised competitions. We have previously lost to Raja Casablanca, Al Tahaddy and E.S Setif and the supporters are craving for our first victory, so we won't disappoint.

"A win here will give us enough confidence and put fear also in the opponents we'll meet in the group stage. We are aiming to make Ghana proud and won't jeopardise that dream," he added

Aduana head into the tie with only 16 players, with defender Paul Aidoo missing the game due to suspension while Gockel Ahortor, Derrick Sasraku and goalkeeper Tijani Ahmed have injury concerns.

If they sail through, they would become the first Ghanaian club aside Medeama to reach the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup in the past nine seasons.