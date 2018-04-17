Arsenal “have not been good enough this season” and will deserve to finish behind Burnley if they suffer a late slump, says Ray Parlour.

'Arsenal deserve to finish below Burnley' - Parlour admits Gunners haven't been good enough

A side once accustomed to challenging for the Premier League title suddenly find themselves stuck in a battle for sixth spot.

Many have pointed to the fact that the Gunners are now scrapping with Burnley, rather than the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, as an indication of how far the club have fallen.

Things could get even get worse before the 2017-18 campaign is out as well, with it possible that Arsene Wenger’s side could slip into seventh place and miss out on continental glory in the Europa League.

Former Gunners midfielder Parlous told talkSPORT on a side yet to win a Premier League game away from home in 2018 after suffering five successive defeats on the road: “Arsenal have not been good enough this season.

“They have been poor away from home and their form in the Premier League has not been good enough for Arsenal’s standards.

“That’s a real worry for Arsenal fans.

“The Atletico Madrid game is absolutely massive to get into the Champions League next year, and if they play like they have been playing away from home, they’ll get beaten over the two legs.

“Do Burnley deserve to finish higher? The league doesn’t lie. If Burnley do finish above Arsenal in the table, they deserve to, yes. Simple.

“It could go down to the game at the Emirates. Burnley will go there with nothing to lose and will have a real go.

“I’m sure there’ll be more empty seats at the Emirates towards the end of the season, and maybe they can take advantage of that.”

Arsenal are due to face Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 6, with that potentially pivotal fixture coming just three days after the second leg of a Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid in Spain.