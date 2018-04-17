Kenyan FA receive Colombian technical support with a two-day refresher course

The Colombian Football Association kicked off a two-day refresher coaching course for Kenyan tacticians on Tuesday.

The course is a collaboration between Football Kenya Federation and the Colombian Embassy in Kenya, which targets Basic and Advanced as well as CAF C, CAF B, and CAF A coaches.

The program, whose main purpose is to refresh the coaches’ skills, kicked off at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi under the supervision of Christopher Morena who has been seconded by the Colombian FA.

“This is an exchange program with the Colombian Embassy that will see our coaches refresh their skills under the tutelage of coaches from the Colombian FA,” said FKF General Secretary/CEO Robert Muthomi.

“We are committed to improving the levels of the game and such partnerships are in line with our long-term football development agenda.”

The course will until Wednesday.