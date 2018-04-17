M-Kopa Solar registered a strong start to this season’s Left Foot Sports league after gunning down rivals Advert Eyez Limited 2-0 over the weekend.

M-Kopa Solar makes strong start in Left Foot league

Goals from Elvin Maja and Francis Voti were enough to hand Solar maximum points and silence their biggest rivals in Division Three. In other matches, DGM Matrix won 2-1 against Liaison Group while One Africa thrashed Red Catalans 3-0.

Creative Innovations were huge winners in Division Four after seeing off South C Academy 5-1. KCB Group lost 2-0 to Cube Movers, Total Kenya floored St, Milan 5-4 in a nine goal thriller, Tradewinds beat Seacom 3-0 while Vitambii Viishe won 3-0 against Harleys Limited.

In the floodlights league that was played on Thursday night on Astro turf, Total Disaster hammered Taifa Sports Academy 5-0 in Division One, All Stars came twice from behind to force a 4-4 draw against Taifa Sports Academy, Concept 3 beat Total Disaster 2-0, Astral Aerials won 5-4 against Lancet (PLK) while Lancet lost 8-2 to One Africa Punjabi.

In the Wazee league, Old Stars beat Mckay Advocates 5-3, Strath FC won 2-1 against Punjabi, Daktari FC lost 4-0 to Strath FC, Oilibya hammered Kenya Dental Associations 8-1, Punjabi beat Total Disaster 5-3, Daktari lost 1-3 to Old Stars while Mckay thrashed Total Disaster Wazee 7-2.