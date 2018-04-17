Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko bails out stranded Gor Mahia with air tickets

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko, has come to the rescue of Gor Mahia with 30 air tickets that will enable the Kenyan representatives to honour the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match.

K’Ogalo are set to depart for Pretoria, South Africa for the reverse fixture against SuperSport United after Sonko came to their aid.

Gor Mahia's trip was in limbo after the national government (Sports Ministry) failed to release the ticket in advance.

Gor Mahia CEO, Lordvic Aduda confirmed that the team will now depart for South Africa at 8.00 pm with the game expected to kick off on Wednesday at 8.00 PM.

Gor Mahia will, however, have to do without the services of Rwandan international and scorer of the lone goal of the first leg, Jacques Tuyisenge and his striking partner, Ivorian Ephraim Guikan.

The duo were denied access Visa to South Africa after they failed to produce at least one-year work permit as required by the law.

The two internationals are in Kenya on a six-month work permit.

Midfielder Francis Kahata, whose passport was found to have issues is also a doubt for the trip.

Defender Ernest Wendo will also miss the trip on suspension, leaving coach Dylan Kerr with a depleted squad to pick from ahead of the return leg.