Matteo Darmian has welcomed the interest being shown in him by Juventus as he edges towards a summer move away from Manchester United.

Darmian welcomes Juventus interest as he edges towards Man Utd exit

Taken to Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal in 2015, the versatile defender enjoyed a productive 2016-17 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Having started the season on the fringes of the fold, he showed himself to be a useful option at left-back as he helped the Red Devils to Europa League glory.

The 28-year-old has, however, slipped back down the pecking order in the current campaign, making just 13 appearances, and is now wanted back in his native Italy by Juventus.

Darmian told Sky Sport Italia on his future plans: “I’m living a great experience here in England. I’d say yes to United again.

“It’s one of the best clubs in the world. I won several trophies here but I miss Italy. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season.

“Now the priority is to end the season in the best way possible.

“Juventus? I have not decided yet. I am happy Juventus are interested in me. Juve are a great club and I am happy for that.

“I will think about a possible move when it will be the right time.”

Despite being restricted to just five Premier League outings this season, and only two appearances in total during 2018, Darmian is looking to stay positive.

He added: “It has made me stronger. Footballers always want to play, it’s not always possible because of injuries or manager’s decisions.

“I’ve always worked hard and I think my sacrifices will be repaid.”