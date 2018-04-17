AFC Leopards now settles for experienced Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata

AFC Leopards have appointed Argentine tactician Rodolfo Zapata as the new head of the technical bench.

AFC Leopards settles for experienced Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata

Zapata will take over from Dennis Kitambi, who is set to leave the club on May 8 for a new opportunity in Bangladesh to work as an assistant to former boss at the den, Stewart Hall.

The 51 year-old Argentine, who boasts of vast experience in African football, will be the 13th tactician to guide Ingwe in the last two years.

The Den has recorded the highest turnover of coaches, more than any other Kenyan Premier League club in the last 24 months

Zapata has previously coached Sunshine Stars FC of Nigeria (2010), Black Aces FC of South Africa (2011-2012) and Botswana’s Gaborone United where he worked since 2016 until AFC Leopards poached him.

According to a source at AFC Leopards, Zapata, who beat four other candidates, including Tanzanian national team head coach Salim Mayanga and Frenchman Didier Gomez Da Rosa, will be unveiled in the ‘coming weeks’.

“We have settled for him (Zapata)," said a source who spoke to Goal.

Zapata is a retired goalkeeper, who turned up for several clubs in the Argentine division II before he was forced into retirement following a knee injury.