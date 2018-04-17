Effective from the group stages, Caf Interclub competitions will witness a new identity regarding the broadcast of the matches with dedicated days and kick-off times.



Caf: Friday & Saturday for Champions League, Sunday for Confederation Cup





Following the approval of the Caf Interclub Committee, the Total Caf Champions League will henceforth be played on Friday and Saturday for weekend matches and Tuesday for mid-week matches.







Sundays have been reserved for the Total Caf Confederation Cup and Wednesday for the mid-week games.







Caf General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, said the decision is towards creating a stronger identity for the Club competitions, exposure, marketable and accessible to a wider global audience.







“We strongly believe in having a unique identity for the club competitions and also creating a rendezvous for the fans, a major stakeholder to identify with the two competitions. It will also increase the number of matches broadcasted by the TV Rights Holders.







“There will be a few exceptions in some special cases since it is a novelty. However, we are hopeful it will mark a giant leap for our club competitions,” Fahmy said.





Total Caf Champions League fixtures time zones



Friday: 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT



Saturday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT



Tuesday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT





Total Caf Confederation Cup fixtures time zones



Sunday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT



Wednesday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT







Meanwhile, for the first time, the fixtures (date, venue) of the Group stage matches of the Total CAF Champions League has been finalized well ahead of kick-off after consultation with the various stakeholders.







The same will be replicated for the Total CAF Confederation Cup after the draw of the group phase on Saturday, 21 April 2018 at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.







The group stage of the two competitions will kick-off on the weekend of 4-6 May 2018.