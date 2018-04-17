Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo worried with winless run

Ulinzi Stars coach Dunstan Nyaudo is concerned with the team’s run of three matches without a win.

The soldiers were forced to take in another scoreless result on Sunday, this time against Thika United at Afraha Stadium and though the result was also a factor of two controversial decisions by the match officials, ignoring two penalty shouts for hand balls in the box.

“Playing these teams coming from down is never easy because they will give their all to win matches and I think we saw that. From this game I can give credit to my boys because we did not concede, as much as we did not score,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

“We created many chances once again and still couldn’t score but I would want to really focus on the positive – that clean sheet. Three straight games without a win is a big concern for me because here we are talking of picking only two points out of nine.

“It is only a win that can give you mileage in the league and in this case where you create cumulatively 12 good chances and score with just two, it becomes seriously worrying.”

The match day referee Raymond Onyango twice ignored penalty calls in the second half and this coming after having ruled out an Ulinzi Stars’ goal in the game against AFC Leopards in February left the coach really infuriated.

“Something has to be done about this referee handling Ulinzi Stars matches. He is the same referee who denied us a clear goal against AFC Leopards and yet the linesman had awarded the goal. Against Thika he denies us two clear penalties; something has to be done.

“Personally, as a coach I don’t think I need Raymond to officiate in our matches any more. We have a right to that extent and we can write to the football authorities about the same. He has never been fair to us and that brings the game into disrepute.”

A win in the game held the promise of Ulinzi rising to third on the log but with just a point gained the team remains seventh on 16 points from 11 matches and the coach will be gunning for a better show in the clash against Nakumatt on Sunday.