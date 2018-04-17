Abia Warriors wastefulness responsible for Katsina United draw, says Samson Obi

Abia Warriors’ Samson Obi says his side paid for their inability to convert the chances they had in the early minutes of their league match with Katsina United and had to settle for 1-1 draw in Umuahia.

The Warriors scored first in the 16th minutes through Obi but were pegged back 23 minutes later when Joshua Agboola equalized from the penalty spot.

The Warriors striker noted that they would have taken the Chanji Boys to the cleaners had they been more ruthless in the opening minutes of the encounter when they were presented with several chances.

“I will say it was football at play where you lose some and win some, but we could still have beaten them if we had converted several opportunities that we had in the opening 15 minutes before they decided to turn the game around,” Obi told Goal.

“It was a very difficult game for us and it could have been worse for us because Katsina United came with the intention of grabbing the three points. We started the game well and should have been more than three goals up before the first 15 minutes of the match.

“We have learned our lesson the hard way and are hoping to correct the noticed errors before our next game with Nasarawa United in Lafia, which we know will be another tough game for us. They (Nasarawa United) are lying in a difficult position in the league table but we must go with the right feeling that we can get at least a draw there.”