Mustapha Ibrahim explains Wikki Tourist's defeat at Sunshine Stars

Mustapha Ibrahim has blamed Wikki Tourist's several mistakes for Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sunshine Stars, but he is hopeful they will get it right in their coming games.

Bala Nikyu's men had failed to pick a point in their last seven away matches this season and hoped to end the poor run of form against the Owena Whales.

Abubakar Umar put the Giant Elephants ahead in the third minute but Sikiru Alimi leveled up in the 12th minute before Franklin Sasere's second-half header subdued Bala Nikyu's men.

And the captain, who was disappointed with their loss, admits his side were careless to squander their one-goal lead at the Akure Sports Complex.

"The result against Sunshine Stars was not good for us and was not what we expected," Ibrahim told Goal.

"We came here with a hope of picking at least a point in Akure, which I think was possible. We started well according to plan, scoring an early goal in the match.

"Unfortunately, we could not maintain our performance to fully execute our game plan to the latter. We committed several mistakes and missed a couple of chances.

"Sunshine Stars played well, especially in the second half. They took advantage of our carelessness to get their winning goal. We've taken it as football."