Abubakar Bala reveals secret behind Kwara United draw in Enugu

Kwara United head coach Abubakar Bala has revealed that executing their game plan well was crucial to securing a 0-0 draw at Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

With the Flying Antelopes needing a win to move into the top-three, the Harmony Warriors had planned to extend their unbeaten run and produced a terrific defending to force a draw in Enugu.

And Bala insists he did no miracle with his team, stressing that his wards adhered to instructions to grab the valuable point at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

"Enugu Rangers are a big team with a good coach (Gbenga Ogunbote) and good players," Bala told Goal.

"It was an interesting game but a tough one as well. We knew it would be difficult but we came here with a game plan to pick a tangible result and I'm glad it worked out.

"Everyone saw that the two teams created chances during the match but both were not lucky score. If that had happened, it could have been a different story.

"There is nothing special about what I'm doing at Kwara United than motivating the players and bring in a new style of play.

"I also ensured that the team's tactic generally are always followed which is to bring the boys to play together and take things easy."

The draw moved Kwara United off the bottom-place to 19th with 17 points from 16 ties and would battle their fellow top-flight newcomers Go Round in Ilorin on Sunday.