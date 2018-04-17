Enugu Rangers' hopes of breaking into the top-three were dashed after being held to a 0-0 draw by Kwara United but coach Gbenga Ogunbote has described it as a 'temporary setback'.

Kwara United draw is a temporary setback, says Enugu Rangers' Ogunbote

Despite Rivers United, Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes were playing on Sunday, the match in Enugu handed the Flying Antelopes the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals into second.

However, the Enugu-based side were forced to a drab stalemate by the visitors and the tactician has blamed the setback on their carelessness while assuring they will make up for the slip-up.

"We are very sorry for the two points lost at home against Kwara United," Ogunbote told media.

"You saw that we lost the game in the first half when we could have wrapped up the game but unfortunately we have paid dearly for our carelessness during the match.

"We were so careless, even when we ought to have scored three to four goals in the first half, I don't think that was too much to do.

"In the second half, they only had one chance but we had several chances. Towards the end of the second half, they even got the advantage of attacking us. It was two points lost for us.

"I saw it was based on their game plan to search for late goals. It is a temporary setback and not a disaster. It has happened now but we will definitely make amends."

With the draw, Enugu Rangers are now seventh on the log with 23 points from 17 games and will face Ifeanyi Ubah in their next tie in Nnewi on Sunday.