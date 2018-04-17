Sarawak inks long term partnership with Australia's Perth Glory

Sarawak are making moves to ensure that bring football in the state to the next level after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australian A-League club, Perth Glory.

The MoU will see Perth Glory making a pre-season tour in Sarawak this coming August which will also see various activities like football symposium, marketing strategy sharing, social media clinic as well as football clinics being held.

"With this partnership, we hope to learn all aspects of football development that will be adapted to ensure the progress of Sarawak football from management to marketing and everything else," said Dato Posa the president of Sarawak Football Association.

According to Goal Australia, the partnership could potentially see Perthy Glory hosting an A-League match there in the near future.

Sarawak dropped down to the second tier Premier League from the Super League last season when they finished 11th from 12 teams in the 2017 season.

However the Crocs are making a real push for a quick return to the top tier next season under the guidance of Ian Gillan. After seven matches played in the 2018 season, Sarawak are currently lying in second place, five points behind runaway leaders Felda United.