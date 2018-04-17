Michael Ohanu hails Kwara United’s determination after Enugu Rangers’ draw

Michael Ohanu has attributed Kwara United's away draw against Enugu Rangers to their determination at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

He disclosed that they tried to use the underdogs' tag to their advantage and that they stuck together to grind out a 0-0 draw in their drive to steadily leave the drop zone.

“We were not given any chance before the start of the match because we were told we would be beaten by as many goals as possible by Rangers but we believed in ourselves and tried everything to stick together,” Ohanu told Goal.

“I will say that all the players of the team tried very hard together to ensure that we got something out of the match and we should all be commended. It was a very hard game for us but we were able to weather the storm.

“We could have won the game also had we taken our chances because I have heard people saying that they got a draw because they were unable to take their chances. We worked very hard for this draw and we must go back home and prepare very hard for Go Round in our next game.”