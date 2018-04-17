El Kanemi Warriors’ Bello Kofarmata is positive that their emphatic win over Heartland on Sunday in Maiduguri can help their remarkable escape from the relegation zone.

Bello Kofarmata: Victory over Heartland can spark El Kanemi Warriors survival bid

The Borno Army are 17th in the league table with 19 points from 16 games after moving two places up and Kofarmata who was among the goal scorers in the 3-0 triumph said that the result would assist them greatly if they can build on it in subsequent games.

“I really want to say that we were all happy that we won the game very well and even wanted to get more goals to reduce our goals deficit in the league table,” Koformata told Goal.

“We were told before the game that we should try and score as many goals as possible and we set out to achieve that as soon as the game started. Though we were able to get only a goal in the first half we pressed harder and got two more.

“We need this type of performance to help identify ourselves and tell ourselves that we do not belong to the relegation zone. It was a good display by us and we must try to maintain it in our upcoming games so that we can really be in the league position that truly befits us.”

Kofarmata played for Heartland for about three seasons and he tried as much possible not to celebrate the curtain raiser despite appeals from his teammates to do so.

“I didn’t celebrate the goal I scored against them (Heartland) because the club is very dear to me though I have left them,” he continued.

“I had to score as a professional if presented with the opportunity irrespective of the opposition but I still have a responsibility to decide what I do after each goal.

"I have few other clubs that are also dear to me because I once played for them and anytime I score against them, I may decide not to celebrate it.”