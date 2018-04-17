Real Madrid icon Raul is taking the first step towards starting a coaching career.

Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi

The former Spain striker retired from the game in 2015, going down in history as one of Europe's most devastating poachers.

Raul won six Liga titles with Madrid, as well as a trio of Champions League crowns, and now serves as an executive at the club.

But the 40-year-old could soon be ready to join former team-mate Zinedine Zidane in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, as he is working towards his coaching badges.

"We have started the first year of the A and B licence," Raul said.

"It's a first step to train and be a coach at least up to youth level, and within a year we will be able to do the UEFA pro, which allows us to train any team.

"Now the important thing is to get the badges and in June to speak with the club [Madrid].

"We will have to analyse the possibilities. I'm seeing football from another point of view with the classes."

Raul will have at least one familiar face on the coaching course as he is set to be joined by Barcelona great Xavi.

"There will be 16 of us," Raul added. "And Xavi will arrive on Tuesday.

"Many of us have been team-mates or rivals and I'm sure that the course will be pleasant and we will learn everything possible."