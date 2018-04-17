Toronto FC has gone through a gauntlet to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final, and they'll need to clear one final Liga MX hurdle to make history.

Toronto FC vs Chivas: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The MLS side knocked out Tigres and Club America in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and Chivas de Guadalajara now awaits in a high-profile ultimate clash.

Greg Vanney's side knows it must get a good result in Tuesday's first leg at BMO Field, with a trip to Guadalajara forthcoming in the second leg.

The Liga MX "grande" is set to miss the Clausura playoffs, but wining a continental title would go a long way toward making up for a disappointing domestic campaign.

Squads & Team News

Toronto FC defeated America despite several injuries, and will likely still be without Nick Hagglund (hamstring), Justin Morrow (calf), and Victor Vazquez (back), while the outlook is more optimistic for Chris Mavinga (abdominal), Gregory van der Wiel (Achilles), and Jozy Altidore (foot).

Potential Toronto starting XI: Bono; Van der Wiel, Moor, Mavinga; Auro, Delgado, Bradley, Osorio, Morgan; Giovinco, Altidore.

Jesus Sanchez, Hedgardo Marin and Alan Cervantes will all miss out with injury, while Jair Pereira, Rodolfo Cota and Edwin Hernandez are all suspended.

Potential Chivas starting XI: Jimenez; C. Cisneros, Salcido, Alanis, Mayorga; Pizarro, Perez, Pineda, Lopez; Godinez, Pulido.

Betting & Match Odds

Toronto FC is the clear favorite to win the match with dabblebet pricing a home win at 8/11. Chivas are 7/2 to come away with an away victory and a draw is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

After staring down two of Mexico's best and not blinking, Toronto FC enters the CCL final in the rare position of an MLS team favored over a Liga MX side.

The Reds impressively took out Tigres in the quarterfinal round and then Club America in the semifinals.

Perhaps even more impressively, Toronto got past America despite missing several regulars due to injury.

With his players needing time to rest and rehabilitate, Greg Vanney fielded a side made up of reserves in Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at Colorado.

Vanney's counterpart Matias Almeyda also played a reserve side in a league defeat last weekend, with Chivas out of the running for a playoff berth in Liga MX.

Chivas's struggles in the league, as well as their less-than impressive CCL run (they were out-shot 20-1 while barely hanging on in the semifinal second leg at New York) have combined to make MLS Cup champion TFC the clear favorite in the final.

In addition, regulars Jair Pereira, Rodolfo Cota and Edwin Hernandez are all suspended, which will weaken the Mexican side's back line.

But a continental title is far from a given for Vanney's men.

They'll still have several key players out due to injury in the first leg, and will be facing a Chivas defense that hasn't conceded a CCL goal in 282 minutes.

Despite those factors, the Canadian side should have more than enough to become the first MLS team to lift the CCL trophy. Can Vanney's side finish the job?