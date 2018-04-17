News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

Enyimba throw gate open for Bidvest Wits game

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Enyimba will open  gates for their Caf Confederation Cup play-off return leg clash with Bidvest Wits.

Enyimba throw gate open for Bitvest Wits game

Enyimba throw gate open for Bitvest Wits game

The first leg at the Bidvest Stadium, in Johannesburg ended 1-1 after Ibrahim Mustapha cancelled out Daine Klate’s opener.

And with Gavin Hunt’s men needing a win to guarantee their place in the group phase, the Nigerians have invented means to cruise to victory.

According to club chairman, Felix Anyansi, a decision was reached to appreciate Calabar fans for their support so far.

"We want them to come out and enjoy a great game with us, to share in our moment of victory," Anyansi Agwu told Enyimba media.

"As they have always accepted us as their own, we invite the beautiful people of Calabar to come out and cheer on the team as we march into the Confederation Cup Group Stage." 


Back To Top